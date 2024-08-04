Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.20 Million

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Non-Playable Coin has a total market cap of $145.20 million and $4.33 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Non-Playable Coin Token Profile

Non-Playable Coin launched on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.nonplayablecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Non-Playable Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 6,893,862,398 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.01916496 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,773,535.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nonplayablecoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using US dollars.

