Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.20. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 24,602 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price objective on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Noram Lithium Stock Down 6.8 %
Noram Lithium Company Profile
Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.
