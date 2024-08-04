Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.21. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

