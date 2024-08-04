NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Receives $51.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

NWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

In other news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

