NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 333,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,192. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

