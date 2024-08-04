Numbers Protocol Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $27.25 million and approximately $818,962.63 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04202396 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $782,440.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

