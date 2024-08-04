Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 33,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,847. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

