Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 33,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,847. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
