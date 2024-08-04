Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL traded down $8.08 on Friday, reaching $195.12. 2,107,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,447. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

