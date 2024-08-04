Old Port Advisors Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.50. 78,561,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,147,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.