Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of D stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $56.08. 5,501,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

