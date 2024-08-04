Old Port Advisors Has $245,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.14. 60,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.