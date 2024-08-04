Old Port Advisors Purchases 65 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

TRV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

