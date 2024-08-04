Old Port Advisors Sells 607 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 86.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 655,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.07. 13,867,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

