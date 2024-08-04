Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDP. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,039,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,168,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 206,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.64. 15,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,663. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

