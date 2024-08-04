OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases New Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $116.88. 20,403,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,998,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.06. The company has a market cap of $460.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

