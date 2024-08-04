OMC Financial Services LTD Takes $257,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 999,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,517,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,939,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CL traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.81. 5,088,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,503. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

