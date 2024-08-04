OMC Financial Services LTD Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, reaching $133.05. 4,695,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,145. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.