Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OS
Onestream Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.
About Onestream
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.