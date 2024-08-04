Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Onestream Price Performance

Insider Activity

Onestream stock opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Onestream has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502.

About Onestream

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

