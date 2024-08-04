Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $47.43

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:OTEX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.43 and traded as low as C$38.56. Open Text shares last traded at C$39.51, with a volume of 1,107,808 shares changing hands.

Open Text Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael William George Slaunwhite sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.32, for a total value of C$9,828,775.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

