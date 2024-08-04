Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Insider Dennis P. Mcnamara Sells 6,000 Shares

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,521.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OPY opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Oppenheimer Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth $56,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

