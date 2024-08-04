OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OUT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

OUT stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76. OUTFRONT Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 841,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 601,079 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 17.3% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,842,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 419,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after buying an additional 371,978 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

