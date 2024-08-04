Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, July 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Sunday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Smiles Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Pacific Smiles Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Pacific Smiles Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Smiles Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Smiles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Smiles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.