PaLM AI Trading Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $33.37 million and approximately $601,289.59 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.42470416 USD and is down -11.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $750,410.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

