Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 737.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 706.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 963,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,873. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

