Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,341 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. 110,703,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,132,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.