Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,830,000 after buying an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,077,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

