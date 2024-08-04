Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 860.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11,438.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 776,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,717. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

