Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PLD traded down $3.74 on Friday, hitting $123.98. 5,728,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

