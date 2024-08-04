Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $36,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

