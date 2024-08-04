Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $114.56 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 114,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

