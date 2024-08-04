Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Paylocity updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of PCTY stock traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.09. 1,074,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,055. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $217.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92.
Insider Activity
In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388 over the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
