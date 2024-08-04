PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $71.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

