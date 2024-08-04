PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBF Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. 2,856,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,501. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.02.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,772,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,740,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

