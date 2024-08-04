Pfizer Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Pfizer stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a PE ratio of -507.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Pfizer has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

