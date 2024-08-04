PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Eaton were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $10,091,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $280.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.93 and its 200 day moving average is $305.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

