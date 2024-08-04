PGGM Investments Purchases 4,108 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

