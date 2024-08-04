PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,018 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

