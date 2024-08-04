Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.02

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $17.50. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 28,006 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PIRS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.71% and a negative return on equity of 57.57%.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.