Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after buying an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,569,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,242,000 after buying an additional 2,023,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

