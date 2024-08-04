Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Roth Mkm

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

