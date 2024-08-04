Piper Sandler Increases Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Price Target to $22.00

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ISBA opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of -0.04. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 14.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

