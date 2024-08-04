Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $18.40 on Friday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

