Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PLYA stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,664.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.