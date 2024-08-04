PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

