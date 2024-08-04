Populous Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $267,202.97 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

