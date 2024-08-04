PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $13.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00106374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

