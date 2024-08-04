PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $92.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $112,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,471 shares of company stock worth $2,537,447 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

