Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Primis Financial were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 113,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of FRST traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

About Primis Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

