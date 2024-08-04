Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE:PUK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Prudential by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

