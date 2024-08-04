pzETH Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. pzETH has a market cap of $54.00 million and approximately $250,081.79 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, pzETH has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One pzETH token can currently be bought for $3,201.49 or 0.05456988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 41,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,289.4971696. The last known price of pzETH is 3,405.46342777 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $131,915.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

